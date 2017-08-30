City drains Millpond due to road project

The central channel of the Black River is visible as the water level in the Millpond was lowered over the past two weeks by the city of Medford. Lowering the water level was needed in order for the city to rebuild a section of Luepke Way between Hwy 64 and Maple St. If the city had not lowered the water in the adjacent pond, the construction which began on Wednesday morning, would have had increased issues with flooding and a greater potential for cave-ins as excavation for utilities was being done. The pond will be allowed to refill over the fall and winter months.