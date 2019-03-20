City council rejects holding tank request for school

The city of Medford Common Council voted 5-1 (Mike Bub voting no, Dave Brandner and Clem Johnson absent) at its meeting Monday night to deny a request from the Medford Area Public School District for a variance to allow a holding tank for the new team building instead of hooking up to a city sewer.

Cost estimates to connect the team building to the city’s sewer system ranged from $24,625 to $28,469, depending on which route was used. The cost to install a holding tank for the building is $7,275. The school district approached the city council at its February meeting requesting a variance of the city’s ordinance to allow the school to install a holding tank. The council tabled the issue so that the school could look into other options.

District administrator Pat Sullivan told the council the estimated cost of horizontal boring to install the sewer lateral would be $14,650, which was still $7,375 more than the cost of installing a holding tank and again requested a variance of the ordinance.

