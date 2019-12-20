Christmas and New Year’s services for area churches
Listed below is a quick reference guide to many of the Christmas and New Year's services and special programs scheduled by area churches.
Brantwood
Zion Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 7 p.m.
Chelsea
Trinity Lutheran Church
Sunday, Dec. 22 — Children’s Christmas program at Medford at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Joint candlelight service at Medford at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Joint service at Chelsea at 9:30 a.m.
Gilman
St. John’s Lutheran Church
Sunday, Dec. 22 — Candlelight service at 10:30 a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31 — Service at 6 p.m.
Goodrich
Goodrich Community Church
Sunday, Dec. 22 — Christmas program at 4:30 p.m.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Service at 9 a.m.
Greenwood
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 6:30 p.m.
Hannibal
New Hope Presbyterian Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 4 p.m.
Holway
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Family candlelight service at 4 p.m.
Jump River
Christ’s Community Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 5 p.m.
Lublin
St. Mary’s Polish
National Catholic Church
Saturday, Dec. 28 — Service at 10 a.m.
Holy Assumption
Orthodox Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Royal Hours at 9:30 a.m. Nativity Vigil with Compline and Matins at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Festal Liturgy at 9:30 a.m.
Medford
Medford United Methodist Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 7 p.m.
River of Hope Church
Sunday, Dec. 29 — Christmas program at 10:30 a.m.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Services at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Thursday, Dec. 19 — Children’s Christmas service at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31 — Service with communion at 6:30 p.m.
Community United Church of Christ
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Candlelight service at 5 p.m.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Mass at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31 — Mass at 6 p.m. and midnight.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Mass at noon.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Sunday, Dec. 22 — Children’s Christmas program at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Joint candlelight service at Medford at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Joint service at Chelsea at 9:30 a.m.
Ogema
First Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 9 p.m.
Ogema Baptist Church
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Christmas morning Julotta service at 6 a.m. Fellowship with breakfast breads and snacks to follow the service.
Prentice
First Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 9 p.m.
Perkinstown
Perkinstown Community Church
Tuesday, Dec, 24 — Candlelight service at 7 p.m. The pastor will be Alvin Stoll. Lunch and coffee will be served following the service.
Rib Lake
Rib Lake United Methodist Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Cookie social at 4:30 p.m. Service at 5 p.m.
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Mass at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Christmas music will be played 20 minutes before each Mass.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. Christmas music will be played 20 minutes before Mass.
Tuesday, Dec. 31 — Service at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Service at 9 a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 6 p.m.
Spirit
Zion Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 7:30 p.m.
Sheldon
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 10:15 a.m.
Stetsonville
Zion Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 9:30 a.m.
Westboro
First Lutheran Church
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 9 a.m.
Woodland Community Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 6:30 p.m.
Whittlesey
Our Lady of Perpetual
Help Catholic Church
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Mass at 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Mass at 8:30 a.m.