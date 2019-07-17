Charting the waters

With the Gilman school district interviewing for teaching positions for the eSuceed charter school, there were questions raised at Monday’s school board meeting about its impact on traditional school curriculum.

The eSucceed charter school is a public school where classes and homework are done online similar to Medford Area Public School District’s Rural Virtual Academy. The eSucceed charter school would be based in and operated by the Gilman School District.

Science teacher Katherine Olejnichak raised the concern of not knowing what her schedule would look like with eSucceed coming in. Olejnichak felt that eSucceed may cut into the electives that she is able to offer to her senior students who are expecting to graduate.

“I worry about a lot of it and I don’t want to see all these electives go away at the high school level,” she said.

