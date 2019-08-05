Chamber to honor Mitchell, Deml

Community service and leadership are at the heart of the Medford Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual recognition awards and this year’s recipients demonstrate those attributes in their actions every day.

Joe Mitchell has been named the 2019 Person of the Year. Mitchell will be honored at the annual recognition banquet to be held at the Simek Recreation Center on June 14. Jeannie Deml will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award Tina Nelson will receive the Retail Employee Excellence Award and Annette Tlusty will receive the Industry Employee Excellence Award. Community project awards will go to Scott Woller for the Wollerville Inspirational Choir and to the Village Cafe program by Marilyn Frank of Marilyn’s Fire Station and Catering and students in the Medford School District SOAR program.

In addition, Milestone Awards will be presented to the following six area businesses. Edward Jones - Russ Jablonsky for 25 years, Simek Recreation Center for 25 years, NAPA Auto Parts for 50 years, Marathon Cheese for 50 years, Bone and Joint Clinic for 50 years and the Medford Electric Utility for 75 years. The awards banquet will also honor the members of the 2019 Leadership Medford Class.

