Breaking ground for Gilman’s future

A ground breaking ceremony was held May 30 for the addition to the Western Taylor County Public Library in Gilman

Pamm Spooner, president of the Friends of the Library, told those in attendance “The Friends of the Library are so grateful to have reached this point in our efforts to support the Western Taylor County Public Libary. We have dreamed of an expanded space to better serve our patrons and are so grateful to be here today for the groundbreaking of this awesome addition. . . . Thanks to the numerous individuals who found the generosity to donate increments of any amount, essentially being doubled by the conditions of the grant.”

Following the ceremony, Spooner told The Star News she and her husband were issuing a Spooner family challenge and will match dollar for dollar, up to $10,000, donations to meet their challenge. With the matching funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), she stressed this would effectively quadruple a person’s donation.

The project includes remodeling of the existing 1,150-square foot facility at the Gilman Municipal Building along with a 1,320-square-foot, single-story slab-on-grade, wood-frame construction addition that will nearly double the size of the existing library.