Bowers back on paid leave
Wed, 07/25/2018 - 3:22pm brianw
County settles grievance over deputy forced to do maintenance work
July 26, 2018 -- Brian Wilson
A sheriff’s deputy on paid administrative leave pending a felony misconduct charge won’t be forced to work with the county’s buildings and grounds department.
An agreement signed last week between the county, deputy Steven Bowers and the law enforcement union settles a grievance filed by Bowers over the authority of the sheriff to order him to work in a different department.
