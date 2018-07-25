Home / The Star News / Bowers back on paid leave

Bowers back on paid leave



Wed, 07/25/2018 - 3:22pm brianw
County settles grievance over deputy forced to do maintenance work
July 26, 2018 -- Brian Wilson

A sheriff’s deputy on paid administrative leave pending a felony misconduct charge won’t be forced to work with the county’s buildings and grounds department.
An agreement signed last week between the county, deputy Steven Bowers and the law enforcement union settles a grievance filed by Bowers over the authority of the sheriff to order him to work in a different department.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here