Bomb threat cleared from Medford Walmart



Medford Walmart employees were evacuated this afternoon after a bomb threat was reported inside the store. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Fri, 05/26/2017 - 3:52pm brianw
May 26, 2017 - by Brian Wilson

LAST UPDATED: 5:25 p.m.

Firefighters and emergency personnel responded to a bomb threat at the Medford Walmart store at about 3:15 p.m. on Friday, May 26. Customers and employees were evacuated from the building when the threat was received.

At 4:45 p.m., Walmart corporate spokesperson Ragan Dickens told The Star News no bomb had been found during a sweep of the building.

"Reports were positive," he said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Walmart was cleared of any threat and the building was reopened for customers.

More information will be posted as it becomes known.

 

