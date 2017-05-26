Bomb threat cleared from Medford Walmart

LAST UPDATED: 5:25 p.m.

Firefighters and emergency personnel responded to a bomb threat at the Medford Walmart store at about 3:15 p.m. on Friday, May 26. Customers and employees were evacuated from the building when the threat was received.

At 4:45 p.m., Walmart corporate spokesperson Ragan Dickens told The Star News no bomb had been found during a sweep of the building.

"Reports were positive," he said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Walmart was cleared of any threat and the building was reopened for customers.

