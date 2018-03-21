Board picks Cardey

A familiar face will take the helm heading the Rib Lake school district next school year.

School board members on March 15 voted to replace outgoing administrator Lori Manion with current middle/high school principal Rick Cardey. Manion had previously announced her plans to leave Rib Lake schools at the end of the school year which prompted the district to conduct a search for her replacement.

The search did not have to go far to find a qualified candidate in Cardey. Cardey has been with the Rib Lake school district since 1995 serving in numerous positions over the past 22 years.

From 1995 to 1997 he was a counselor. From 1997 to 2006 he was the PK-8 principal. Since 2006 he has been the 6-12 grade principal and in 2013 took on the additional duties of the buildings and grounds coordinator.

In addition, Cardey’s duties have included curriculum coordination, ESEA coordination, grant writing and supervision, adult education coordination and coaching.

Prior to coming to Rib Lake, Cardey worked at the Highland School District as the PK-12 principal and 9-12 counselor from 1991 to 1995 having started there in 1990 as a Title I teacher/coordinator. Prior to that he was a K-5 special education teacher at Boscobel School District.

Cardey earned his Master of Science in K-12 education leadership from Winona State University in Minnesota in 1991 and prior to that earned his bachelors in K-12 health and physical education from UW-Platteville. He holds Wisconsin certifications as a superintendent, PK-12 principal, counselor, physical education teacher and health education teacher.

During his tenure at Rib Lake schools Cardey has received honors on behalf of the district and was named a representative to the Wisconsin Educational Research Council by the Department Public Instruction. He has also had leadership roles in writing grants with other districts that benefitted Rib Lake school programming and resources. These include a physical education performance grant with Edgar School District; a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant with Gilman School District; multiple financial literacy grants; and alcohol and other drug prevention grants.