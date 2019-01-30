Board narrows list of project planners

The Medford Area School District is laying the groundwork for a future project at the high school.

On Monday, district administrator Pat Sullivan reported to board members that the committee had interviewed four of the eight groups that submitted proposals to help define the district’s needs and assist as they go through the referendum process.

He said that of the four firms, Findorff and Myron Construction were the top choices. He said the board members who attended the recent Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) convention also spent considerable time talking with representatives from the firms about what they could offer to Medford.

“Those two stood out among the crowd,” said board president Dave Fleegel praising the knowledgeable and friendly staff.

