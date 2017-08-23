Board gives staff a pay boost

ian Hallgren voting no) to spend an additional $180,000 for staff salaries at its August 17 meeting.

Under a proposal presented to the board by district administrator Pat Sullivan, a professional staff employee earning less than $50,000 a year after this year’s salary increase would see their salary increased by an additional $1,000. Professional staff earning more than $50,000 would get a $250 increase. Support staff earning less than $15 per hour would see a 50-cent increase. Those earning more than $15 per hour would get a 20-cent increase. Administrative staff would not receive any additional money under the proposal. The increases would be in addition to the 1.26 percent increase previously approved by the board.

Money for the increases would come from a $583,507 surplus in the 2016-2017 budget.

