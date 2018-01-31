Board gives barn project a boost

Citing the need to get it done, members of the Medford school board on Jan. 25 voted to spend $50,000 to complete the school barn project.

Agricultural teacher Lisa Kopp had come to the meeting to give an update on the project and the fundraising totals. Enough money was raised to build the building and get it enclosed but Kopp estimated they were short by about $38,000 to complete the needed electrical work and interior.

She told board members she has been busy getting donations with a recent donation from Taylor Electric for $1,000 and other donations continuing to come in. In addition to the cash donations for the building, she reported Medford Cooperative has pledged to donate the feed for the barn animals for the year. “That is a huge expense we won’t have to worry about,” Kopp said expressing her gratitude.

