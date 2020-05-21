Arrest made in Medford armed robbery

A Rib Lake man has been arrested in connection with the May 15 armed robbery of HealthMart Pharmacy.

In a release announcing the arrest, police Chief Chad Liske stated, “On Thursday, May 21 at about 1:35 p.m. the Medford Police Department along with assistance from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Rib Lake Police Department executed a search warrant at 727 Ella Street in the Village of Rib Lake.

“The warrant was executed after information was received indicating a possible suspect in the armed robbery of the Medford HealthMart Pharmacy resided at that residence. Evidence was recovered during the execution of the search warrant and investigation that led to the arrest of Bradley R. Peterson of Rib Lake.”