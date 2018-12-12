Home / The Star News / 8-man football

Wed, 12/12/2018 - 4:35pm brianw
Gilman takes first step toward 8-man high school football
December 13, 2018 - by Matt Frey

The Gilman Pirates may be one year away from joining Wisconsin’s growing trend of playing 8-man football at the high school level.
Beating the Dec. 1 deadline, school officials have filed with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association to join the state’s field of 8-man teams in the 2020 season.
Gilman is not alone. Eleven teams filed to begin 8-man play in 2019 and seven, including Gilman’s CloverWood Conference rival Greenwood, filed to start 8-man play in 2020, raising the state’s number of 8-man teams to at least 48 by 2020.
Co-athletic director Brian Phelps and head football coach Robin Rosemeyer said Friday the paperwork was filed now to ensure Gilman would be eligible for the 8-man playoffs in 2020 and the move does not become official until Feb. 1.

