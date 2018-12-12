The Gilman Pirates may be one year away from joining Wisconsin’s growing trend of playing 8-man football at the high school level.

Beating the Dec. 1 deadline, school officials have filed with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association to join the state’s field of 8-man teams in the 2020 season.

Gilman is not alone. Eleven teams filed to begin 8-man play in 2019 and seven, including Gilman’s CloverWood Conference rival Greenwood, filed to start 8-man play in 2020, raising the state’s number of 8-man teams to at least 48 by 2020.

Co-athletic director Brian Phelps and head football coach Robin Rosemeyer said Friday the paperwork was filed now to ensure Gilman would be eligible for the 8-man playoffs in 2020 and the move does not become official until Feb. 1.

