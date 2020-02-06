2020 Taylor County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

Citing the need to “to protect the future of the fair and the community’s safety” the Taylor County Cooperative Youth Fair board on Tuesday regretfully announced the postponement of the 138th Taylor County Fair. The fair had been scheduled to be held July 23-26 in Medford.

According to the press release announcing the cancellation of this year’s fair, the decision was a two-and-a-half month process with many discussions about ways to keep the fair open under COVID-19 restrictions.

“With the groups that have already canceled their plans for the fair and social distancing requirements, the fair would not be recognizable,” the release states going on to state “The board wants to come back in 2021 stronger than ever.”

The fair board, which is made up of people representing the area youth groups and at-large members of the community, listened to advice from the public health department, insurance agents, carnival, Wisconsin Association of Fairs, and community members.

“The fair appreciates all the effort of volunteers, the exhibitors, and vendors for the 2020 fair and look forward to working with everyone on the 2021 fair,” the release stated, noting they are beginning planning for the 2021 fair. The 2021 fair will be held July 22-25, 2021.

While this year’s fair will not be held, board members continue to plan for a demolition derby to be held Saturday, Sept. 26 at the fairgrounds.

“The Taylor County fair would like to thank the community for their past, present, and future support,” the release stated.