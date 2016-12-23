Wrestling/curling roundup: 12/23
A look back at the past week of wrestling and curling action for Taylor County teams.
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
Wrestling: Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Stanley-Boyd Invite
Dual results: C/G/LH 51, Flambeau 15; C/G/LH 60, Mosinee 24; C/G/LH 39, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 34; C/G/LH 40, Black River Falls 30.
C/G/LH individuals: Ethan Person (106), Sam Pickerign (120), Matt Kostka (220) and Takoda Lee (285) all finished 4-0.
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
Curling: Medford at Wausau West
JV boys 1: Medford 6, West 5; JV boys 2: Medford 6, West 1; JV girls 1: Medford 6, West 5; JV girls 2: Medford 7, West 3.
MONDAY, DEC. 19
Curling: D.C. Everest at Medford
Varsity boys: Everest 8, Medford 4; varsity girls: Everest 12, Medford 5; JV boys: Everest 9, Medford 5; JV girls: Medford 9, Everest 8.
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
Wrestling: Medford 77, Mosinee 6
UPCOMING ACTION
Wrestling: Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at River Falls Invitational (nc), Thursday, Dec. 29, 8 a.m.
Wrestling: Medford at Eau Claire Holiday Duals (nc), Friday, Dec. 30, 9:15 a.m.