Wrestling/curling roundup: 1/20

A look back at the past week of wrestling and curling action for Taylor County teams.

TUESDAY, JAN. 18

Wrestling: Medford 54, Tomahawk 12

Raiders move to 4-0 in GNC duals with Kolten Hanson, Clay Bowe, Jake Brunner, Dane Higgins, Josh Brooks and Zeke Sigmund earning pins.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

Wrestling: Ashland Northland Invite

Team results: 1. Medford, 197 points; 2. Ashland, 95.5; 3. Virginia (MN), 91; 4. Lakeland, 74); 5. Proctor (MN), 50.5; 6. Bayfield-Washburn (48).

Seven Raiders won individual titles, including Josh Brooks, Preston Carlson, Andy Poetzl, Jake Rau, Kolten Hanson, Tanner Peterson and Dane Higgins.

Wrestling: Ladysmith Invite

Team results: 1. Athens, 452 points; 2. Reedsville, 432.5; 3. Barron, 324; 4. Prescott, 319; 5. Cumberland, 306; 8. Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, 259.

C/G/LH notables: Matt Kostka, 220# champion.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

Wrestling: Medford 54, Lakeland 18

Five Raiders notched in pins in a dominating win at Lakeland.

Wrestling: Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe 49, Flambeau 18

C/G/LH notables: Matt Kostka, Takoda Lee, Seth Kohls and Spencer Kraus secure pins.

Curling: Medford at Marshfield

Varsity boys: Marshfield 9, Medford 4; Varsity girls: Marshfield 8, Medford 7; JV boys: Marshfield 9, Medford 2.