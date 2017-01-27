Wrestling roundup: 1/27

A look back at the past week of wrestling and curling action for Taylor County teams.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at East Lakeland Conference Dual Championships (at Cameron)

Wolfpack sweep four opponents to claim East Lakeland dual title.

Dual scores: C/G/LH 40, Flambeau 21; C/G/LH 60, Bruce 10; C/G/LH 45, Cameron 24; C/G/LH 45, Shell Lake 27

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

GNC dual: Medford 45, Rhinelander 31

Raiders take down two-time champs, sit in prime position heading into GNC meet.

Medford pins: Josh Brooks, 120#; Zeke Sigmund, 126#; Andy Poetzl, 138#; Clay Bowe, 152#; Kolten Hanson, 170#.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Medford at Arcadia Raider Challenge

Raiders finish third out of 16 teams at Arcadia.

Team scores, top 5: 1. Viroqua, 510.5 points; 2. Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T, 491; 3. Medford, 462.5; 4. Baldwin-Woodville, 371; 5. Prescott, 347.

Medford notables: Kolten Hanson, 170# champion; Preston Carlson, 145# champion.

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at St. Croix Falls Interstate Wrestling Classic

Kostka and Pickerign reach finals as Wolfpack finish 10th at 21-team meet.

C/G/LH notables: Matt Kostka, 220# 2nd place; Sam Pickerign, 113# 2nd place.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

East Lakeland Conference dual: Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe 43, Shell Lake 33

C/G/LH pins: Takoda Lee, 285#; Sam Pickerign, 120#.