Wisconsin Rapids, here we come!

Building off the previous week’s Great Northern Conference championship, the Medford Raiders girls cross country team simply was not going to be stopped at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional.

The defending sectional and state champions easily outran the 15-team field on a cool, but sunny late-morning race at Colby High School. The Raiders put all five scorers among the top 14 finishers and all seven of their runners were in the top 31 in a field of 96 competitors.

Medford, ranked third in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Division 2 state poll after a seven-spot jump from the previous week, outscored fifth-ranked Wisconsin Dells 35-67 to win the team’s second straight sectional.

“They ran awesome, putting three in the top four and five in the top 14,” head coach Kevin Wellman said. “Wow, you can’t ask for anything better than that. Not only that, but partway through the race, obviously they were looking really good, but they just kept going. They were either gapping other runners or catching the people in front of them. Even our non-scoring runners today pushed it hard and were beating people in the last 800 or half-mile.”

