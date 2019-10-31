Home / The Star News

Wisconsin Rapids, here we come!



The Medford Raiders successfully defended their WIAA Division 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional title and get their chance to defend their 2018 state championhip Saturday at noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Team members include (front l. to r.) Bryn Fronk, Franny Seidel, Ellee Grunwald, (back) Alicia Kawa, Brooke Rudolph, Jennifer Kahn and Alexis Fleegel. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Alicia Kawa and Franny Seidel make up half of the four-runner lead group in the first mile of Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 girls sectional race along with Greta Trapp of La Crosse Logan and eventual winner Laura Beghin of Wisconsin Dells. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Joey Sullivan will run in his first state meet Saturday after finishing fourth at the WIAA Division 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Brooke Rudolph begins her climb up the lone hill on Colby's cross country course Saturday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford sophomore Alexis Fleegel makes one last push into the finishing chute and earns 12th place in Saturday’s sectional race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Bryn Fronk seals the Raiders’ sectional championship by crossing the finish line in 14th place as Medford’s fifth runner. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsLogan Searles and Conner Carbaugh push each other midway through Saturday’s boys race in Colby. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 9:52am mattf
Girls are sectional champs again; Sullivan 4th for boys

Building off the previous week’s Great Northern Conference championship, the Medford Raiders girls cross country team simply was not going to be stopped at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional.
The defending sectional and state champions easily outran the 15-team field on a cool, but sunny late-morning race at Colby High School. The Raiders put all five scorers among the top 14 finishers and all seven of their runners were in the top 31 in a field of 96 competitors.
Medford, ranked third in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Division 2 state poll after a seven-spot jump from the previous week, outscored fifth-ranked Wisconsin Dells 35-67 to win the team’s second straight sectional.
“They ran awesome, putting three in the top four and five in the top 14,” head coach Kevin Wellman said. “Wow, you can’t ask for anything better than that. Not only that, but partway through the race, obviously they were looking really good, but they just kept going. They were either gapping other runners or catching the people in front of them. Even our non-scoring runners today pushed it hard and were beating people in the last 800 or half-mile.”
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here