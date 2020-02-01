A win and a near miss

A slow start cost the Medford Raiders at the finish Friday in a 72-63 loss to the Seymour Thunder in the final game of their two-day stay at the Shaw-ano Sun Drop Shootout played at UW-Green Bay’s Kress Center.

The Thunder, who entered the game as the state’s seventh-ranked team in Division 2, jumped out to a 12-0 lead and led by as many as 22 early in the second half. But the Raiders came storming back to make a game of it down the stretch, getting as close as 67-61 with just over a minute remaining. They would’ve been even closer had they not gone through a stretch where a handful of point-blank shots rimmed out midway through the half.

The result left Medford with a split of its games at the shootout, at 6-2 overall heading into a busy January and feeling like it proved it can play with the some of the state’s top Division 2 squads.

“We want to come here and we want to play in some of these holiday tournaments to play different teams and to really test ourselves,” Medford head coach Ryan Brown said. “We want to play as high quality of opponents as we can. I thought we definitely learned a lot about ourselves.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.