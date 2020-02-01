Home / The Star News

A win and a near miss



Medford’s Ty Baker picks up his dribble and tries to step by Seymour defender Riley Murphy during the first half of Friday’s 72-63 loss to the seventh-ranked Thunder at UW-Green Bay’s Kress Center. Baker stole the ball in Seymour’s front court and drew a foul as he made this move. His free throws brought the Raiders within 22-17 late in the half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford guard Justin Sullivan gets by Seymour’s 6-5 forward Tyler Vandecorput and doesn’t stop until he gets to the basket during the first half of Friday’s 72-63 loss to the Thunder. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Mason Rudolph wins the battle for a loose basketball and gets it to teammate Onyi Ekwueme during Friday's loss to Seymour. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 8:42am mattf
Sun Drop Shootout a worthwhile trip

A slow start cost the Medford Raiders at the finish Friday in a 72-63 loss to the Seymour Thunder in the final game of their two-day stay at the Shaw-ano Sun Drop Shootout played at UW-Green Bay’s Kress Center.
The Thunder, who entered the game as the state’s seventh-ranked team in Division 2, jumped out to a 12-0 lead and led by as many as 22 early in the second half. But the Raiders came storming back to make a game of it down the stretch, getting as close as 67-61 with just over a minute remaining. They would’ve been even closer had they not gone through a stretch where a handful of point-blank shots rimmed out midway through the half.
The result left Medford with a split of its games at the shootout, at 6-2 overall heading into a busy January and feeling like it proved it can play with the some of the state’s top Division 2 squads.
“We want to come here and we want to play in some of these holiday tournaments to play different teams and to really test ourselves,” Medford head coach Ryan Brown said. “We want to play as high quality of opponents as we can. I thought we definitely learned a lot about ourselves.”
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here