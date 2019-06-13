Wildcats’ speed kills; extra bases key in Blair-Taylor’s 8-3 win

From a pitching and hitting standpoint, there was very little separation in Thursday’s WIAA Division 5 state softball semifinal between top-seeded Blair-Taylor and fourth-seeded Gilman.

The Wildcats’ key edge came in base running, where a Division 5 tournament record 11 stolen bases, including a record five swipes by leadoff hitter Ari Charles, allowed Blair-Taylor to run away with an 8-3 win on a beautiful early summer evening at UW-Madison’s Goodman Diamond.

Charles was just one for three at the plate, but she drew a walk, reached twice on errors and scored runs following all four of her plate appearances. The Pirates weren’t as sharp as they needed to be defensively and saw their remarkable season end at 21-5.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.