WIAA state cross country report
WIAA DIV. 2 GIRLS
1. Shorewood, 61
2. Osceola, 102
3. Freedom, 149
4. Medford, 152
5. Xavier, 188
6. Winneconne, 189
7. Port Washington, 198
8. Hayward,205
9. Tomahawk, 214
10. Lake Mills, 221
11. Wisconsin Dells, 237
12. Little Chute, 250
13. Mount Horeb, 255
14. McFarland, 269
15. Kewaskum, 347
16. Jefferson, 385
Medford results: Franny Seidel, 17th in 19:39.8; Alicia Kawa, 25th in 19:59; Bryn Fronk, 46th in 20:27.8; Alexis Fleegel, 68th in 20:52.8; Brooke Rudolph 89th in 21:18.1; Jennifer Kahn, 92nd in 21:23.1; Ellee Grunwald, 130th in 22:31.
Individual champion: Kayci Martensen, Southwestern-Benton-Cuba City, 18:19.9.
WIAA DIV. 3 GIRLS
1. Lourdes Academy, 112
2. Gillett, 126
3. Auburndale, 128
4. Oostburg, 132
5. Lancaster, 132
6. Glenwood City, 133
7. Ozaukee, 173
8. Durand, 184
9. Darlington, 211
10. Marathon, 249
11. Brookwood, 270
12. Bonduel, 288
13. Chequamegon, 295
14. Cameron, 344
15. Catholic Central, 365
16. Prentice-Rib Lake, 376
Prentice-Rib Lake results: Serena Moore, 59th in 21:12.4; Kaitlyn Erickson, 109th in 22:38.9; Brook Peterson, 120th in 23:05.9; Zoei Goodrich, 135th in 23:35.9; Kylee Goodrich, 140th in 24:12.6.
Individual champion: Abby Bartel, Weyauwega-Fremont, 18:52.9.
WIAA DIV. 2 BOYS
Medford’s Joey Sullivan, 31st out of 152 runners in a personal-record 17:03.5.
Individual champion: Lucas Florsheim, Shorewood, 15:58.8.
Team champion: Valders.