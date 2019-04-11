Home / The Star News

WIAA state cross country report



Medford's Alexis Fleegel gets off to a good start in the WIAA Division 2 girls state cross country race Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. Fleegel set a personal-record with her time of 20:52.8. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Ellee Grunwald tries to keep up with Freedom's Emily Jahnke just over a mile into Saturday's race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Brooke Rudolph battles with Freedom's Rayna Stordahl and Watertown Luther Prep's Maya Habben for final positioning in the last 20 meters of Saturday's Division 2 race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPrentice-Rib Lake's Serena Moore finds her stride early in Saturday's WIAA Div. 3 state cross country race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPrentice-Rib Lake's Kaitlyn Erickson keeps pace with this sizable pack of Division 3 runners early in the race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPrentice-Rib Lake senior Zoei Goodrich tries to hold off Marathon's Kayla Radtke while barely being able to see in a blinding snow burst that hit at the end of Saturday's girls Div. 3 race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Joey Sullivan uses a small downhill stretch midway through the boys Div. 2 race to pass Elk Mound's Ian Hazen. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Raiders 4th, Hawks 16th, Sullivan 31st

WIAA DIV. 2 GIRLS
1. Shorewood, 61
2. Osceola, 102
3. Freedom, 149
4. Medford, 152
5. Xavier, 188
6. Winneconne, 189
7. Port Washington, 198
8. Hayward,205
9. Tomahawk, 214
10. Lake Mills, 221
11. Wisconsin Dells, 237
12. Little Chute, 250
13. Mount Horeb, 255
14. McFarland, 269
15. Kewaskum, 347
16. Jefferson, 385
Medford results: Franny Seidel, 17th in 19:39.8; Alicia Kawa, 25th in 19:59; Bryn Fronk, 46th in 20:27.8; Alexis Fleegel, 68th in 20:52.8; Brooke Rudolph 89th in 21:18.1; Jennifer Kahn, 92nd in 21:23.1; Ellee Grunwald, 130th in 22:31.
Individual champion: Kayci Martensen, Southwestern-Benton-Cuba City, 18:19.9.

WIAA DIV. 3 GIRLS
1. Lourdes Academy, 112
2. Gillett, 126
3. Auburndale, 128
4. Oostburg, 132
5. Lancaster, 132
6. Glenwood City, 133
7. Ozaukee, 173
8. Durand, 184
9. Darlington, 211
10. Marathon, 249
11. Brookwood, 270
12. Bonduel, 288
13. Chequamegon, 295
14. Cameron, 344
15. Catholic Central, 365
16. Prentice-Rib Lake, 376
Prentice-Rib Lake results: Serena Moore, 59th in 21:12.4; Kaitlyn Erickson, 109th in 22:38.9; Brook Peterson, 120th in 23:05.9; Zoei Goodrich, 135th in 23:35.9; Kylee Goodrich, 140th in 24:12.6.
Individual champion: Abby Bartel, Weyauwega-Fremont, 18:52.9.

WIAA DIV. 2 BOYS
Medford’s Joey Sullivan, 31st out of 152 runners in a personal-record 17:03.5.
Individual champion: Lucas Florsheim, Shorewood, 15:58.8.
Team champion: Valders.

