WIAA Level 1 football playoff scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Division 3 Level 1 scores

#2 Medford 53, #7 Hayward 0

Raiders outgain Hurricanes 414-86; Ean Wilson 23 carries, 169 yards, 3 TDs; Justin Sullivan 80-yard TD reception and 44-yard TD punt return.

#3 River Falls 43, #6 Rhinelander 8

#1 Menomonie 52, #8 Lakeland 8

#4 New Richmond 41, #5 Mosinee 12

Nov. 1, Level 2, 7 p.m.: #3 River Falls (8-2) at #2 Medford (10-0); #4 New Richmond (8-2) at #1 Menomonie (9-1).

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE

Division 7 Level 1 scores

#3 Gilman 24, #6 Pittsville 6

#2 Almond-Bancroft 30, #7 Athens 7

#1 Edgar 43, #8 Greenwood 12

#4 Hurley 33, #5 Loyal 22

Nov. 1 Level 2, 7 p.m.: #3 Gilman (8-2) at #2 Almond-Bancroft (10-0); #4 Hurley (8-2) at #1 Edgar (9-1).

Division 6

#1 Abbotsford 48, #8 Crivitz 41

Level 2: #4 Auburndale (8-2) at #1 Abbotsford (10-0).

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE

Division 5 Level 1

#2 Stratford 63, #7 Spooner 0

Level 2: #6 Spencer-Columbus (6-4) at #2 Stratford (10-0).

Division 6 Level 1

#4 Auburndale 26, #5 Markesan 12

Division 7 Level 1

