WIAA fall tournament action starts today

VOLLEYBALL

All three Taylor County teams will begin WIAA volleyball tournament action on their home courts Tuesday with regional quarterfinal action.

The Medford Raiders (20-13) are the three-seed in their seven-team Div. 2 regional and will host sixth-seeded Tomahawk (11-25) at 7 p.m. at Raider Hall. The teams met three times in the regular season. Medford took the GNC meetings in four and three sets and won a close 2-1 decision at the Merrill Invite on Sept. 9.

The winner will likely head to second-seeded Antigo for a regional semifinal on Thursday. The Red Robins (17-13) host seventh-seeded Lakeland (9-26-2) tonight.

The Rib Lake Lady Redmen (23-8) drew the third seed in their 15-team Div. 4 half-sectional bracket. They open at home tonight against 14th-seeded Almond-Bancroft at 7 p.m. The Eagles finished near the bottom of the Central Wisconsin 10 Conference this fall, while Rib Lake was second in the Marawood North and playing its best volleyball to end the regular season.

If, as expected, Rib Lake wins, it will host a regional semifinal on Thursday against 11th-seeded Northland Lutheran or sixth-seeded Prentice.

The Gilman Pirates (16-14) will look to right the ship tonight when they host Flambeau at 7 p.m. The Pirates are the sixth seed in their 15-team Div. 4 half-bracket. Flambeau is the 11-seed. Gilman beat Flambeau twice this season, sweeping the Falcons 25-22, 25-18 at Prentice on Aug. 26 and 25-14, 25-16 in Gilman Oct. 7.

After peaking in early October, the Pirates stumbled a bit down the stretch, dropping four of their last seven overall matches. They look to regain some momentum at tournament time.

Tonight’s winner gets a likely trip to third-seeded Luck on Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

A fast start to the season fizzled a bit for the Medford Raiders, who fell to an eighth seed in their WIAA Div. 3 sectional half-bracket and are forced to play a rare first-round regional game today against ninth-seeded Shawano. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. at Stetsonville Elementary School.

Medford did get a boost in its regular-season finale, taking GNC champion and the half-bracket’s number-one seed Rhinelander down to the wire in a last-minute 2-1 loss Thursday.

Medford comes into tonight at 8-11-2 overall. The Hawks are 2-17-2. The winner goes to Rhinelander (14-3-2) Thursday for a regional semifinal.