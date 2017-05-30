What to watch for: May 30

Here's the sports events you should be looking forward to on Tuesday, May 30.

GOLF

WIAA D2 Barron sectional, Turtleback GC, Rice Lake

Based off regional scores, Medford is one of the top contenders at today's Barron Sectional, set to begin at 9 a.m. at Turtleback Golf Course, a 6,385-yard, par-71 course located west across Hwy. 53 from Rice Lake. The top two teams and the top three individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to next week's state meet.

Medford will play in the eighth and final wave at Turtleback. The Raiders are expected to tee off at about 11:20 a.m.

The Raiders haven't qualified for state as a team since 1998.

Medford senior Spenser Scholl fired a 5-under-par 67 at last Thursday's regional and will be a favorite to clinch individual advancement even if the Raiders don't qualify as a team.

SOFTBALL

WIAA D5 sectional semifinal, (3) Gilman at (1) McDonell Central

Gilman will be looking to move within a game of its first state berth since 2006 when it travels to Chippewa Falls' Casper Park for a 6 p.m. date with top-seeded McDonell Central. The winner will advance to a sectional semifinal on Thursday at Casper Park.

BASEBALL

WIAA D2 regional semifinal, (4) Medford at (1) Antigo

5 p.m., Antigo Lake Park

WIAA D4 regional semifinal, (6) Edgar at (2) Rib Lake

4:45 p.m., Tannery Creek Parkway

WIAA D4 regional semifinal, (3) McDonell Central at (2) Gilman

5 p.m., Gilman Baseball/Softball complex