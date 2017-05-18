Home / What to watch for: May 18-24

Medford's Hunter Brandner competes in the high jump at Tuesday's GNC track meet. MATT FREY/THE STAR NEWS
Thu, 05/18/2017 - 11:06am mattf
Track regionals, tennis subsectional headline week
May 18, 2017

Conference track meets are complete and the spring season continues to wind down. Several sports enter the postseason this week.

Here's the upcoming events you should be looking for.

TRACK AND FIELD

WIAA Division 2 Colby Regional
Monday, May 22, time TBD at Colby High School

Medford will go up against eight other schools, including GNC rivals Antigo, Lakeland, Mosinee, Northland Pines and Tomahawk, at Monday's Colby regional.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the Medford sectional next Thursday.

WIAA Division 3 Abbotsford Regional
Monday, May 22, 4:15 p.m. at Abbotsford High School

Nine teams, including Gilman and Rib Lake, will descend on Abbotsford High School looking to punch tickets to the Colfax sectional, set for next Thursday.

BOYS TENNIS

WIAA Division 2 Rhinelander Subsectional
Monday, May 22, time TBD at Rhinelander High School

Berths into the Kohler sectional will be on the line as Medford and eight other schools duel at the Rhinelander subsectional.

GOLF

Great Northern Conference Leg #7
Friday, May 19, 3 p.m. at Black River Golf Course, Medford

Medford can clinch its second straight conference title as long as it doesn't finish three positions lower than Lakeland.

For expanded coverage of high school sports in Taylor County, read The Star News, available each Thursday.

