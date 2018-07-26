Home / The Star News / WFCA releases first realignment draft; big changes possible for the Hawks

The Rib Lake-Prentice Hawks and their followers will be putting in some extra miles if a new statewide football-only conference realignment plan gains final approval from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s (WIAA) Board of Control.
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association announced its plan Monday morning, following seven months of work from an ad-hoc committee to realign the entire state with a main goal of creating uniformity in conference size and requirements for post-season eligibility.
The draft released Monday shows the ad-hoc committee’s desire to form eight-team conferences wherever possible. Seven-team conferences will be joined with sister conferences where teams will play one crossover game that counts in the final standings.
Playing seven conference games means a 4-3 conference record, not just a .500 mark that many teams and conferences have used to their advantage in past season, would be the goal for every team in the state to make the post-season tournament.
