Westboro takes care of business with lots of early offense

With seven baseball teams in the middle of the Dairyland League pack separated by just 1.5 games, every win by those teams will be an important one as they fight for spots in the upper half of the standings in the season’s final month.

The Westboro Trojans were one of those teams taking care of business during a light weekend of league play, jumping out to a quick 9-0 lead and coasting to a 9-3 win over visiting Abbotsford Sunday afternoon.

The win pushed Westboro to 3-4 heading into its July 4 contest at Medford, played after this week’s deadline for The Star News.

To remain in solid Wisconsin Baseball Association playoff contention, a win over the now 1-6 Merchants was a must. The Trojans played like it early, jumping all over the Merchants and their starting pitcher Aaron Morrow.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.