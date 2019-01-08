Westboro makes a last-weekend push toward a playoff spot

With wins on back-to-back days to close their Dairyland League season, the Westboro Trojans appear to have pushed their way into the Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament for the third time in the last four years.

Westboro followed up a dramatic 3-2 walk-off win over Merrill Saturday with a 15-6 win at Minocqua Sunday to finish league play at 7-5, good for sixth place in the 13-team league. The record was boosted by a forfeit from Medford, reversing a loss from earlier in the season.

The WBA tournament field and brackets will be determined tonight, Thursday, during the seeding meeting in Eau Claire.

