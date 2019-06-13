Home / The Star News / Weissmiller helps Wisconsin beat Michigan in Border Bash

Weissmiller helps Wisconsin beat Michigan in Border Bash



The Northern Wisconsin Girls All-Star team that beat Northern Michigan 89-80 in the sixth annual Kiwanis Classic Border Bash June 5 in Ironwood, Mich. included (front l. to r.) McKenzie Correll of Northwestern, Rylee Nicoletti of South Shore, Desirae Weissmiller of Medford, Julia Manor of Northwood, Kiana Fall of Clayton, (back) Kailey Ketz of Clayton, Alison Leslie of Clayton, Alyssa Schellin of Prentice and Kenadi Diedrich of Athens. Clayton’s Kevin Fall (upper left) was the team’s head coach. Photo by Sa
Thu, 06/13/2019 - 8:40am mattf

Aided by 13 points from Medford’s Desirae Weissmiller, the Northern Wisconsin girls basketball all-star team beat its Northern Michigan counterpart 89-80 on Wednesday, June 5 in the sixth annual Kiwanis Classic Border Bash played at Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, Mich.
Weissmiller, a first-team All-Great Northern Conference selection following Medford’s 2018-19 basketball season, was one of 10 players chosen to represent Wisconsin in the contest. One of them, Mosinee post Megan Priest, was unable to play in the game after breaking her foot in a pick-up game prior to last Wednesday.
The Wisconsin team was coached by Kevin Fall of Clayton, a team that has made four straight WIAA Division 5 state appearances. He brought three of his players with him –– Kiana Fall, Alison Leslie and Kailey Ketz. Kenadi Diedrich of Athens, Alyssa Schellin of Prentice, Julia Manor of Northwood, McKenzie Correll of Northwestern and Rylee Nicoletti of South Shore filled out the roster.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here