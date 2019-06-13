Weissmiller helps Wisconsin beat Michigan in Border Bash

Aided by 13 points from Medford’s Desirae Weissmiller, the Northern Wisconsin girls basketball all-star team beat its Northern Michigan counterpart 89-80 on Wednesday, June 5 in the sixth annual Kiwanis Classic Border Bash played at Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, Mich.

Weissmiller, a first-team All-Great Northern Conference selection following Medford’s 2018-19 basketball season, was one of 10 players chosen to represent Wisconsin in the contest. One of them, Mosinee post Megan Priest, was unable to play in the game after breaking her foot in a pick-up game prior to last Wednesday.

The Wisconsin team was coached by Kevin Fall of Clayton, a team that has made four straight WIAA Division 5 state appearances. He brought three of his players with him –– Kiana Fall, Alison Leslie and Kailey Ketz. Kenadi Diedrich of Athens, Alyssa Schellin of Prentice, Julia Manor of Northwood, McKenzie Correll of Northwestern and Rylee Nicoletti of South Shore filled out the roster.

