Weekend prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mosinee 57, Medford 53

Next: Antigo at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 49, Edgar 45

Next: Prentice at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 65, Granton 39

Next: Gilman at Lake Holcombe, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mosinee 48, Medford 40

Next: Lakeland at Medford, Jan. 3 at 7:15 p.m.

Edgar 64, Rib Lake 30

Next: Athens at Rib Lake, Friday 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Auburndale Invitational

1. Abbotsford-Colby, 431

2. Eau Claire North, 378.5

3. Royall, 312

4. Manawa, 253

5. La Crosse Logan-Central, 245

6. Auburndale, 234

7. Sun Prairie, 218

8. Black River Falls-Lincoln, 203

9. Cornell-Gilman, 140

10. Tri-County, 128

11. Necedah, 56

Cornell-Gilman’s Spencer Kraus wins 160 pound championship.

Next: Cornell-Gilman at Phillips, Thursday at 5 p.m.