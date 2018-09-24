Weekend prep scoreboard

FOOTBALL

Great Northern Conference

Medford 22, Antigo 18

Mosinee 42, Rhinelander 21

Lakeland 30, Merrill 18

Ashland 46, Northland Pines 6 (nc)

Standings

Ashland 3-0, 5-1; Medford 3-0, 4-2; Mosinee 3-1, 4-2; Antigo 2-2, 2-4; Lakeland 1-3, 2-4; Merrill 0-3, 1-5; Rhinelander 0-3, 1-5.

Sept. 28: Medford at Mosinee, Lakeland at Ashland, Wausau East at Antigo (nc).

Sept. 29: Rhinelander at Merrill.

CloverWood Conference

Gilman 42, W.R. Assumption 6

Abbotsford 41, Greenwood 14

Loyal 54, Athens 26

Owen-Withee 53, Thorp 14

Standings

Loyal 4-0, 5-1; Abbotsford 4-0, 5-1; Gilman 3-1, 5-1; Greenwood 2-2, 3-3; Athens 1-3, 2-4; W.R. Assumption 1-3, 1-5; Owen-Withee 1-3, 1-5; Thorp 0-4, 0-5.

Sept. 28: Athens at Gilman, Owen-Withee at Abbotsford, Loyal at Thorp.

Sept. 29: Greenwood at W.R. Assumption.

Marawood Conference

Stratford 41, Rib Lake-Prentice 0

Auburndale 35, Marathon 6

Tomahawk 42, Chequamegon 6

Edgar 48, Laconia 0 (nc)

Standings

Edgar 3-0, 6-0; Stratford 3-0, 5-1; Rib Lake-Prentice, 2-1, 3-3; Auburndale 2-2, 2-4; Marathon 1-2, 2-4; Tomahawk 1-3, 3-3; Chequamegon 0-4, 1-4.

Sept. 28: Tomahawk at Rib Lake-Prentice (RL); Marathon at Edgar, Auburndale at Stratford.

Sept. 29: Eleva-Strum at Chequamegon (nc).

GIRLS TENNIS

GNC Tournament at Lakeland

1. Antigo, 32

2. Rhinelander, 30

3. S.P. Pacelli, 17

4. Newman Catholic, 15

5. Medford, 9

6. Lakeland, 2

T7. Columbus Catholic and Phillips, 0

Medford’s Brooke Sommer, honorable mention at #4 singles

Final standings

1. Rhinelander, 114 points; 2. Antigo, 112 points; 3. Newman Catholic, 83 points; 4. S.P. Pacelli 77 points; 5. Medford, 63 points; *6. Lakeland, 20 points; *7. Columbus Catholic, 10 points; 8. Phillips, 4 points.

*-Lakeland and Columbus Catholic have not played their dual meet.

VOLLEYBALL

Medford Invitational

Medford (3-1) places second; Gilman (1-3) places sixth

Medford defeated Gilman 25-21, 25-22

Medford defeated Ashland 25-22, 25-15

Gilman defeated Ashland 25-18, 16-25, 22-20

Bloomer defeated Medford 25-21, 25-12

Medford defeated Columbus Catholic 25-13, 19-25, 18-16

Stanley-Boyd defeated Gilman 25-23, 23-25, 15-13

Tomahawk defeated Gilman 25-16, 25-21

Next: Medford at Eau Claire Memorial, Tuesday at 7 p.m.; Gilman at Neillsville-Granton, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.