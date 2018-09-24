Weekend prep scoreboard
FOOTBALL
Great Northern Conference
Medford 22, Antigo 18
Mosinee 42, Rhinelander 21
Lakeland 30, Merrill 18
Ashland 46, Northland Pines 6 (nc)
Standings
Ashland 3-0, 5-1; Medford 3-0, 4-2; Mosinee 3-1, 4-2; Antigo 2-2, 2-4; Lakeland 1-3, 2-4; Merrill 0-3, 1-5; Rhinelander 0-3, 1-5.
Sept. 28: Medford at Mosinee, Lakeland at Ashland, Wausau East at Antigo (nc).
Sept. 29: Rhinelander at Merrill.
CloverWood Conference
Gilman 42, W.R. Assumption 6
Abbotsford 41, Greenwood 14
Loyal 54, Athens 26
Owen-Withee 53, Thorp 14
Standings
Loyal 4-0, 5-1; Abbotsford 4-0, 5-1; Gilman 3-1, 5-1; Greenwood 2-2, 3-3; Athens 1-3, 2-4; W.R. Assumption 1-3, 1-5; Owen-Withee 1-3, 1-5; Thorp 0-4, 0-5.
Sept. 28: Athens at Gilman, Owen-Withee at Abbotsford, Loyal at Thorp.
Sept. 29: Greenwood at W.R. Assumption.
Marawood Conference
Stratford 41, Rib Lake-Prentice 0
Auburndale 35, Marathon 6
Tomahawk 42, Chequamegon 6
Edgar 48, Laconia 0 (nc)
Standings
Edgar 3-0, 6-0; Stratford 3-0, 5-1; Rib Lake-Prentice, 2-1, 3-3; Auburndale 2-2, 2-4; Marathon 1-2, 2-4; Tomahawk 1-3, 3-3; Chequamegon 0-4, 1-4.
Sept. 28: Tomahawk at Rib Lake-Prentice (RL); Marathon at Edgar, Auburndale at Stratford.
Sept. 29: Eleva-Strum at Chequamegon (nc).
GIRLS TENNIS
GNC Tournament at Lakeland
1. Antigo, 32
2. Rhinelander, 30
3. S.P. Pacelli, 17
4. Newman Catholic, 15
5. Medford, 9
6. Lakeland, 2
T7. Columbus Catholic and Phillips, 0
Medford’s Brooke Sommer, honorable mention at #4 singles
Final standings
1. Rhinelander, 114 points; 2. Antigo, 112 points; 3. Newman Catholic, 83 points; 4. S.P. Pacelli 77 points; 5. Medford, 63 points; *6. Lakeland, 20 points; *7. Columbus Catholic, 10 points; 8. Phillips, 4 points.
*-Lakeland and Columbus Catholic have not played their dual meet.
VOLLEYBALL
Medford Invitational
Medford (3-1) places second; Gilman (1-3) places sixth
Medford defeated Gilman 25-21, 25-22
Medford defeated Ashland 25-22, 25-15
Gilman defeated Ashland 25-18, 16-25, 22-20
Bloomer defeated Medford 25-21, 25-12
Medford defeated Columbus Catholic 25-13, 19-25, 18-16
Stanley-Boyd defeated Gilman 25-23, 23-25, 15-13
Tomahawk defeated Gilman 25-16, 25-21
Next: Medford at Eau Claire Memorial, Tuesday at 7 p.m.; Gilman at Neillsville-Granton, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.