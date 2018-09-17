Weekend prep scoreboard

FOOTBALL

Great Northern Conference

Medford 26, Menominee, Mich. 7 (nc)

Ashland 32, Merrill 20

Mosinee 45, Lakeland 27

Antigo 24, Rhinelander 13

Standings

Ashland 3-0, 4-1; Medford 2-0, 3-2; Mosinee 2-1, 3-2; Antigo 2-1, 2-3; Merrill 0-2, 1-4; Rhinelander 0-2, 1-4; Lakeland 0-3, 1-4.

Sept. 21: Antigo at Medford, Merrill at Lakeland, Mosinee at Rhinelander, Ashland at Northland Pines (nc).

Marawood Conference

Rib Lake-Prentice 6, Marathon 0

Auburndale 35, Tomahawk 0

Edgar 64, Chequamegon 0

Stratford 34, Marengo, Ill. 33 (nc)

Standings

Edgar 3-0, 5-0; Stratford 2-0, 4-1; Rib Lake-Prentice 2-0, 3-2; Marathon 1-1, 2-3; Auburndale 1-2, 1-4; Tomahawk 0-3, 2-3; Chequamegon 0-3, 1-4

Sept. 21: Rib Lake-Prentice at Stratford, Marathon at Auburndale, Chequamegon at Tomahawk, Edgar at Laconia (nc).

CloverWood Conference

Gilman 55, Thorp 6

Loyal 52, Owen-Withee 15

Greenwood 14, Athens 12

Abbotsford 41, W.R. Assumption6

Standings

Loyal 3-0, 4-1; Abbotsford 3-0, 4-1; Gilman 2-1, 4-1; Greenwood 2-1, 3-2; Athens 1-2, 2-3; W.R. Assumption 1-2, 1-4; Thorp 0-3, 0-4; Owen-Withee 0-3, 0-5.

Sept. 21: Abbotsford at Greenwood, Thorp at Owen-Withee, Athens at Loyal.

Sept. 22: Gilman at W.R. Assumption, 11 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Wausau East Smiley Invitational

Girls Division 2-3 race

1. Medford, 68

2. Boscobel, 143

3. Tomahawk, 154

4. Little Chute, 190

5. Marathon, 194

22. Prentice-Rib Lake, 569

Girls Division 2 scoring

1. Medford, 37

2. Tomahawk, 87

3. Little Chute, 102

4. Mosinee, 133

5. Kiel, 141

Girls Division 3 scoring

1. Boscobel, 63

2. Auburndale, 92

3. Marathon, 93

4. Rosholt, 102

5. Albany, 142

Top local individuals

6. Franny Seidel, Med., 20:09.99 (2nd in D2); 9. Grace Kelley, Med., 20:30.15 (3rd); 10. Alicia Kawa, Med., 20:31.14 (4th); 18. Serena Moore, P-RL, 21:12.33 (9th in D3); 25. Lauren Meyer, Med., 21:38.11 (25th).

Boys Division 2-3 race

1. Rosholt, 108

2. Shorewood, 118

3. G-E-T, 139

4. Medford, 150

5. Madison Edgewood, 151

Prentice-Rib Lake, incomplete

Boys Division 2 scoring

1. Shorewood, 88

2. G-E-T, 104

3. Madison Edgewood, 113

4. Medford, 118

5. Mosinee, 125

Boys Division 3 scoring

1. Rosholt, 28

2. Boscobel, 69

3. Athens, 70

4. Marathon, 121

5. Phillips, 160

Prentice-Rib Lake, incomplete

Top local individuals

20. Derek Rudolph, Med., 17:33.61 (14th in D2); 22. Ray Zirngible, Med., 17:42.3 (16th); 24. Joey Sullivan, Med., 17:42.8 (18th); 25. Mason Rudolph, Med., 17:43.21 (19th); 28. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 17:51.4 (7th in D3).

VOLLEYBALL

GNC Meet #1 at Rhinelander

Antigo defeated Medford 22-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-11, 15-10

Mosinee defeated Medford 25-21, 25-9, 25-19

Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Wisconsin Rapids Quad

Medford 3, Wisconsin Rapids 3

Green Bay Notre Dame 3, Medford 0

Next: Mosinee at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.