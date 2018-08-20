Home / The Star News / Weekend prep scoreboard

Rib Lake-Prentice's Chase Swan weaves his way through the Athens defense for a 6-yard gain during Friday's first quarter. Rib Lake-Prentice never trailed in a 28-6 win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford defensive end gets a hold of Rice Lake quarterback Peyton Buckley and brings him down early in the Raiders' 46-32 loss to the defending WIAA Division 3 state champions. Photo by Dave Greschner/Rice Lake Chronotype
GIRLS TENNIS
Medford won the D.C. Everest Invitational championship with 28 points.
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING
Menomonie Relays
1. Menomonie, 502
2. Chippewa Falls, 494
3. River Falls, 422
4. Medford, 386
5. La Crosse Logan-Central, 350
6. Eau Claire North, 306
7. Marshfield, 262
Medford’s Erin Bergman, Aubrey Buskerud, Kaylee Seifert and Avery Apfelbeck win 200-yard freestyle relay.
Next: Medford at Marshfield Sprint Invitational, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL
Rice Lake 46, Medford 32
Raiders rush for 318 yards and score four second-half TDs.
Next: Medford at Chippewa Falls, Friday at 7 p.m.

Rib Lake-Prentice 28, Athens 6
Hawks’ Trace Brayton runs for two TDs, throws for another.
Next: Pittsville at Rib Lake-Prentice (RL), Friday at 7 p.m.

Gilman 48, Laona-Wabeno 0
Next: Gilman at Abbotsford, Friday at 7 p.m.

