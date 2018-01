Weekend prep scoreboard

WRESTLING

Arcadia Raider Challenge

1. G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro, 520

2. Baldwin-Woodville, 411

3. Cadott, 404

4. Medford, 398

5. Minnetonka, Minn., 388.5

6. Brookwood, 274

7. Eau Claire Memorial, 248

8. Prescott, 247

9. G-E-T/M-M reserves, 224

10. Mosinee, 216

11. Cochrane-Fountain City, 204.5

12. Arcadia, 196.5

13. Onalaska, 187

14. St. Croix Central, 166

15. Independence-Gilmanton, 118.

Medford’s Kolten Hanson wins 160-pound championship. Andy Poetzl (138) and Jake Rau (195) earn seconds.

Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic

1. Hudson, 175

2. St. Croix Falls, 164.5

3. Cumberland, 131.5

4. Totino Grace, Minn., 126

5. River Falls, 121

6. Boyceville, 118

7. Glenwood City, 103.5

8. Spencer, 101.5

9. Princeton, Minn., 76

10. Amery, 64

11. Ogilvie, Minn., 60

12. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm, 58

13. Northwestern, 53.5

14. Luck Co-op, 48

15. North Branch, Minn., 38

16. Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe 36.5

17. Pine City, Minn., 36

18. Flambeau, 34

19. Cameron, 13

20. Turtle Lake-Clayton, 3

C-G-LH’s Sam Pickerign (126 pounds) and Zach Person (152) both earn third-place finishes.

Next: Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe hosts East Lakeland Dual-Meet Championships in Cornell, Thursday at 5 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Valders-Roncalli Invitational

1. Waupun, 125.85

2. Valders-Roncalli, 124.7

3. Port Washington, 109.1

4. Markesan, 107.225

5. Medford, 97.1

6. Kaukauna, 94.2

7. Escanaba, Mich., 64.55

8. Washburn, 55

Next: Medford at Antigo Invitaitonal, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Merrill-East Invitational

Friday’s games

Merrill-East over L’Anse, Mich.

Rhinelander 5, Medford 0 (nc)

Saturday’s games

Consolation: L’Anse 3, Medford 1

Championship: Rhinelander 5, Merrill-East 1

Next: Chequamegon Co-op at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Saturday: Lakeshore Lightning 8, Medford 1

Friday: Northland Pines 10, Medford 3

Emily Schafer with hat trick for Medford

Next: Medford at Northern Edge (Rhine.), Thursday at 5 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 87, Tomahawk 42

Next: Menomonie at Medford, Monday (ppd.); Ashland at Medford, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 66, Rib Lake 64 (OT)

Next: Rib Lake at Chequamegon, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Loyal 63, Gilman 39

Next: Flambeau at Gilman, Monday (ppd.); Gilman at Neillsville, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 52, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 41

Next: Rib Lake at Lake Holcombe, Monday at 7:15; Prentice at Rib Lake, Friday at 7:15 p.m.