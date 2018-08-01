Weekend prep scoreboard
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rib Lake 49, Marathon 48
Gracie Weinke scores game-winning basket in final seconds.
Redmen stay on top in Marawood North at 7-1, 10-2.
Next: Rib Lake at Abbotsford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Lakeland 90, Medford 72
Lakeland outscores Raiders in battle of 3-0 teams in Great Northern Conference
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Both teams are 3-1 in GNC.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 53, Lakeland 44
Raiders (4-5) win second straight GNC road game, have won three of last four games.
Next: Medford at Wausau West, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Owen-Withee 62, Gilman 25
Next: Cornell at Gilman, Monday at 5:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Fred Lehrke Invitational at D.C. Everest
1. Stratford, 477
2. Medford, 238
3. D.C. Everest, 222
4. Denmark, 209
5. Milwaukee Marquette, 173
6. Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, 172
7. Rosholt, 167
8. Janesville Parker, 154
9. Kettle Moraine, 122
10. Auburndale, 100
11. Mosinee, 96
12. Appleton Xavier, 32
Dane Higgins (120 pounds), Andy Poetzl (138 pounds) and Kolten Hanson (160 pounds) won championships for Medford.
Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Cadott Invitational
1. G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro, 548
2. Cadott, 478
3. Durand, 370
4. Glenwood City, 324
5. Phillips, 295
6. Prescott, 285
7. Whitehall, 283
8. G-E-T/M-M JV, 265.5
9. Hayward-Northwood, 250
10. Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe, 245.5
11. Flambeau, 240
12. Eau Claire Regis, 139.5
13. Thorp, 138
14. Bruce, 65
Zach Person (152 pounds) and Bryce Nichols (220) finish second for C-G-LH.
Next: Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe at Ladysmith Invitational, Saturday at 10 a.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Northland Pines 7, Medford 1
Next: Lakeland Co-op at Medford, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.
CURLING
Tietge Bonspiel at Wausau Curling Center
Medford varsity girls finish 2-1, beating D.C. Everest III and Lodi
Medford varsity boys finish 1-2, beating Stevens Point II
Medford JV girls finish 1-2, beating Kettle Moraine
Medford JV boys finish 0-3
Next: Wausau East at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.