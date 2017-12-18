Weekend prep scoreboard
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 60, Mosinee 33
Medford (4-3 overall) remains tied with Lakeland atop GNC at 3-0
Next: Medford at Nekoosa, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Rib Lake 65, Edgar 31
Rib Lake (7-1 overall) in first place in Marawood North at 5-1.
Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gilman 64, Granton 26
Dallas Skabroud scores 20 to lead Pirates to second win.
Next: Columbus Catholic at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Edgar 60, Rib Lake 25
Next: Rib Lake at Prentice, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Tomahawk Invitational
1. Tomahawk, 282
2. Cadott, 255.5
3. Ladysmith, 215
4. Phillips, 211.5
5. Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe, 176.5
6. Hayward-Northwood, 157
7. Rosholt, 151
8. Onalaska Luther, 144.5
9. Crandon, 144
10. Marathon, 129.5
11. Kingsford, Mich., 105
12. Turtle Lake-Clayton, 83
13. Elcho, 76
14. Three Lakes-Phelps, 69
15. Chequamegon, 49
Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe’s Sam Pickerign (126 pounds), Spencer Kraus (145) and Zach Person (160) all place second.
Next: Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe at Phillips, Thursday at 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Amery Co-op 8, Medford 0
Next: Mosinee at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Lakeland Co-op 9, Medford 0
Next: Medford at Northern Edge holiday tournament, Dec. 28-30 in Rhinelander.