Weekend prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 60, Mosinee 33

Medford (4-3 overall) remains tied with Lakeland atop GNC at 3-0

Next: Medford at Nekoosa, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Rib Lake 65, Edgar 31

Rib Lake (7-1 overall) in first place in Marawood North at 5-1.

Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gilman 64, Granton 26

Dallas Skabroud scores 20 to lead Pirates to second win.

Next: Columbus Catholic at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Edgar 60, Rib Lake 25

Next: Rib Lake at Prentice, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Tomahawk Invitational

1. Tomahawk, 282

2. Cadott, 255.5

3. Ladysmith, 215

4. Phillips, 211.5

5. Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe, 176.5

6. Hayward-Northwood, 157

7. Rosholt, 151

8. Onalaska Luther, 144.5

9. Crandon, 144

10. Marathon, 129.5

11. Kingsford, Mich., 105

12. Turtle Lake-Clayton, 83

13. Elcho, 76

14. Three Lakes-Phelps, 69

15. Chequamegon, 49

Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe’s Sam Pickerign (126 pounds), Spencer Kraus (145) and Zach Person (160) all place second.

Next: Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe at Phillips, Thursday at 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Amery Co-op 8, Medford 0

Next: Mosinee at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Lakeland Co-op 9, Medford 0

Next: Medford at Northern Edge holiday tournament, Dec. 28-30 in Rhinelander.