Weekend football scoreboard
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Medford 36, Rhinelander 7
Antigo, 47, Lakeland 8
Mosinee 28, Ashland 12
Merrill 48, Wausau East 7 (nc)
Standings: Antigo (2-0 GNC, 3-1 overall); Merrill (1-0, 2-2); Lakeland (1-1, 2-2); Medford (1-1, 1-3); Mosinee (1-1, 1-3); Rhinelander (0-1, 1-3); Ashland (0-2, 1-3).
CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE
Owen-Withee 13, Gilman 6
W.R. Assumption 27, Athens 21
Loyal 44, Greenwood 0
Abbotsford 56, Thorp 21
Standings: Loyal (3-0 CW, 3-1 overall); Abbotsford (2-0, 3-1); Owen-Withee (2-0, 2-2); W.R. Assumption (1-1, 2-2); Thorp (1-1, 2-2); Gilman (0-2, 2-2); Greenwood (0-2, 1-3); Athens (0-3, 0-4).
MARAWOOD CONFERENCE
Lake Country Lutheran 44, Rib Lake-Prentice 0 (nc)
Stratford 50, Tomahawk 14
Edgar 43, Auburndale 0
Marathon 53, Chequamegon 0
Standings: Edgar (2-0 MW, 4-0 overall); Stratford (2-0, 3-1); Marathon (1-0, 3-1); Auburndale (1-1, 2-2); Rib Lake-Prentice (0-1, 1-3); Tomahawk (0-2, 1-3); Chequamegon (0-2, 0-4).