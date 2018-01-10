Week 7 football scoreboard

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE

Gilman 62, Athens 0

(Pirates clinch WIAA playoff berth)

Abbotsford 49, Abbotsford 20

Loyal 54, Thorp 0

W.R. Assumption 48, Greenwood 26

Standings

Loyal 5-0, 6-1; Abbotsford 5-0, 6-1; Gilman 4-1, 6-1; Greenwood 2-3, 3-4; W.R. Assumption 2-3, 2-5; Athens 1-4, 2-5; Owen-Withee 1-4, 1-6; Thorp 0-5, 0-6.

Oct. 5: Gilman at Loyal, Abbotsford at Athens, W.R. Assumption at Owen-Withee, Thorp at Greenwood.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE

Rib Lake-Prentice 20, Tomahawk 0

(Hawks are WIAA playoff eligible)

Edgar 47, Marathon 8

Stratford 43, Auburndale 7

Eleva-Strum 60, Chequamegon 14 (nc)

Standings

Edgar 4-0, 7-0; Stratford 4-0, 6-1; Rib Lake-Prentice 3-1, 4-3; Auburndale 2-3, 2-5; Marathon 1-3, 2-5; Tomahawk 1-4, 3-4; Chequamegon 0-4, 1-6.

Oct. 5: Rib Lake-Prentice at Edgar, Stratford at Marathon, Chequamegon at Auburndale, Kewaunee at Tomahawk (nc).

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Mosinee 42, Medford 28

Ashland 22, Lakeland 6

Merrill 21, Rhinelander 7

Antigo 33, Wausau East 13 (nc)

Standings

Ashland 4-0, 6-1; Mosinee 4-1, 5-2; Medford 3-1, 4-3; Antigo 2-2, 3-4; Merrill 1-3, 2-5; Lakeland 1-4, 2-5; Rhinelander 0-4, 1-6.

Oct. 5: Merrill at Medford, Mosinee at Antigo, Ashland at Rhinelander, Marquette, Mich. at Lakeland (nc).