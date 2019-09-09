Week 3 football

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Medford 41, Ashland 14

Antigo 28, Merrill 0

Rhinelander 25, Lakeland 7

Wausau East 45, Mosinee 44 (OT) (nc)

Standings: Medford 1-0 conf., 3-0 overall; Rhinelander 1-0, 3-0; Antigo 1-0, 1-2; Mosinee 0-0, 1-2; Lakeland 0-1, 2-1; Merrill 0-1, 0-3; Ashland 0-1, 0-3.

Sept. 13: Medford at Lakeland, Mosinee at Merrill, Antigo at Ashland, Wausau East at Rhinelander (nc).

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE

Greenwood 26, Gilman 20 (OT)

Abbotsford 35, Loyal 28

Athens 55, Owen-Withee 32

Thorp 48, W.R. Assumption 20

Standings: Abbotsford 1-0 conf., 3-0 overall; Greenwood 1-0, 3-0; Athens 1-0, 2-1; Thorp 1-0, 2-1; Gilman 0-1, 2-1; Loyal 0-1, 0-3; W.R. Assumption 0-1, 0-3; Owen-Withee 0-1, 0-3.

Sept. 12: Loyal at W.R. Assumption.

Sept. 13: Abbotsford at Gilman, Greenwood at Owen-Withee, Athens at Thorp.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE

Edgar 27, Auburndale 0

Stratford 81, Tomahawk 0

Northland Pines 62, Rib Lake-Prentice 14 (nc)

Standings: Stratford 1-0, 3-0; Edgar 1-0, 3-0; Marathon 0-0, 0-2; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-0, 0-3; Auburndale 0-1, 2-1; Tomahawk 0-1, 0-3.

Sept. 13: Rib Lake-Prentice at Marathon, Auburndale at Tomahawk, Dover-Eyota, Minn. at Edgar (nc), Stratford at Columbus (nc).