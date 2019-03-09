Week 2 football
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Medford (2-0) 42, Chippewa Falls 0
Rhinelander (2-0) 48, Tomahawk 6
Lakeland (2-0) 32, Northland Pines 27
Mosinee (1-1) 37, Iola-Scandinavia 34
Superior 36, Merrill (0-2) 0
Hurley 22, Ashland (0-2) 0
Stratford 55, Antigo (0-2) 0
Sept. 6: Ashland at Medford, Lakeland at Rhinelander, Merrill at Antigo, Wausau East at Mosinee.
CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE
Gilman (2-0) 27, Flambeau 0
Greenwood (2-0) 28, Viroqua 14
Abbotsford (2-0), 46, Grantsburg 23
Thorp (1-1), 12, Glenwood City 6
Augusta 18, Athens (1-1) 6
Webster 36, Owen-Withee (0-2) 6
Bangor 41, Loyal (0-2) 0
Oshkosh Lourdes 55, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (0-2) 20
Sept. 6: Gilman at Greenwood, Abbotsford at Loyal, Athens at Owen-Withee, Thorp at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.
MARAWOOD CONFERENCE
Pittsville 50, Rib Lake-Prentice (0-2) 0
Stratford (2-0) 55, Antigo 0
Edgar (2-0) 42, Mauston 0
Auburndale (2-0) 52, Blair-Taylor 14
Stanley-Boyd 14, Marathon (0-2) 7
Rhinelander 48, Tomahawk (0-2) 6
Sept. 6: Northland Pines at Rib Lake-Prentice (P), Edgar at Auburndale, Tomahawk at Stratford, Sturgeon Bay at Marathon.