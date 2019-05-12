'We know what's possible'

The Medford wrestlers will be under the spotlight for the first time in their 2019-20 season tonight, Thursday, when they host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm in a non-conference dual meet at Raider Hall.

They want and expect that spotlight to remain on them for the next three months.

As the new season begins, there is little doubt this potentially is the strongest team the Raiders have had under fourth-year head coach Brandon Marcis. With several key pieces back from Medford’s first regional championship team since 2005, including three multi-year state qualifiers and a state champion in senior Jake Rau, and an infusion of young talent filling gaps in the lightweight end of the lineup, the Raiders feel no goal is out of reach.

