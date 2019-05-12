Home / The Star News

'We know what's possible'



Medford’s Emett Grunwald takes partner Carson Church to the mat as the two drill during Tuesday’s practice in the Raiders’ wrestling room. The Raiders begin their highly-anticipated new season tonight, Thursday, by hosting Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm at Raider Hall. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsTwo-time WIAA Division 2 state qualifier Zeke Sigmund spars with Jake Brunner during Monday's practice. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 12/05/2019 - 9:19am mattf
Raiders aiming even higher in 2019-20

The Medford wrestlers will be under the spotlight for the first time in their 2019-20 season tonight, Thursday, when they host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm in a non-conference dual meet at Raider Hall.
They want and expect that spotlight to remain on them for the next three months.
As the new season begins, there is little doubt this potentially is the strongest team the Raiders have had under fourth-year head coach Brandon Marcis. With several key pieces back from Medford’s first regional championship team since 2005, including three multi-year state qualifiers and a state champion in senior Jake Rau, and an infusion of young talent filling gaps in the lightweight end of the lineup, the Raiders feel no goal is out of reach.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here