Van Zile, Hodags too much; T-Birds escape with win

The up-and-down nature of the Medford Raiders’ girls basketball season was on display in one game Tuesday.

The Raiders played a solid second half, outscoring Great Northern Conference leader Rhinelander 27-25 and cutting a sizable margin in half at one point.

But the margin they dug themselves in the first half was as large as 21 and that was simply too much to overcome in a 61-46 defeat.

The loss was Medford’s third straight in league play and dropped the Raiders to 2-3 in the GNC and 4-6 overall. Rhinelander sits alone atop the conference at 5-0. Both teams wrap up the first round of GNC play Friday when Medford hosts last-place Northland Pines and Rhinelander will be heavily favored at Antigo.

