Home / The Star News / Van Zile, Hodags too much; T-Birds escape with win

Van Zile, Hodags too much; T-Birds escape with win



Medford guard Marissa Fronk fires a pass to a teammate during the second half of Tuesday’s 61-46 loss at Rhinelander. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River NewsMedford's Rynn Ruesch throws an overhead kickout pass to a teammate during the first half of Thursday's 59-55 loss to Lakeland. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 01/10/2019 - 8:47am mattf

The up-and-down nature of the Medford Raiders’ girls basketball season was on display in one game Tuesday.
The Raiders played a solid second half, outscoring Great Northern Conference leader Rhinelander 27-25 and cutting a sizable margin in half at one point.
But the margin they dug themselves in the first half was as large as 21 and that was simply too much to overcome in a 61-46 defeat.
The loss was Medford’s third straight in league play and dropped the Raiders to 2-3 in the GNC and 4-6 overall. Rhinelander sits alone atop the conference at 5-0. Both teams wrap up the first round of GNC play Friday when Medford hosts last-place Northland Pines and Rhinelander will be heavily favored at Antigo.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here