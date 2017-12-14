On an uneven night, Raiders still get the win

With one top scorer hobbling on crutches and several girls carrying ice packs around the gym, Tuesday’s Great Northern Conference gymnastics opener was a survive and get through it kind of experience for the Medford Raiders.

They did that, beating the Chequamegon Screaming Eagles 104.175-89.725 in the first of three home meets scheduled for this season at Medford Area Elementary School.

The team score was well off the 112.85 the Raiders scored three days earlier at the Rhinelander Invite, but with injuries and some routines being a bit off, they were glad to put a notch in the win column and look forward to the brunt of the schedule that will arrive in January.

The Raiders don’t compete again until Jan. 4 at Mosinee.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.