Two conference wins and a split at Saturday triangular

The Medford Raiders celebrated Senior Night Tuesday with a comfortable 6-2 over the Antigo Red Robins but also left knowing there are things to shore before back-to-back games next week against defending GNC champion Northland Pines and perennial contender Rhinelander.

Onyi Ekwueme scored twice and added an assist, while AJ Adleman tacked on two goals to continue his recent scoring tear as the Raiders got back over .500 at 4-3 overall and 2-1 in GNC play.

“We need to stay on top of our game,” Medford head coach Nathan Bilodeau said. “We need to be focused and go 100% all the time. I told the guys at halftime, ‘it’s good, but it’s not great. We’re a great team. Let’s show everybody how great we are.’ We stepped it up and scored three more goals in the second half. We looked like a better team in the second half, a lot better passing, a lot better attitudes, a lot better communication.”

