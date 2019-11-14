Turnovers fuel decisive run that sends Edgar past Pirates

Beating the Edgar Wildcats is hard enough when you play good football. Turn it over three times in a quarter and it becomes virtually impossible.

The Gilman Pirates hung in there for the first quarter and a half in Friday’s WIAA Division 7 Level 3 battle against the top-seeded Wildcats, but an aggressive play call turned bad and the momentum swung in a hurry, resulting in an insurmountable 27-0 halftime deficit and, eventually, a 47-0 season-ending defeat.

Gilman’s seven-game winning streak was snapped and its season ended with a solid 9-3 record. Edgar improved to 11-1 and will face Bangor (12-0) Friday in Eau Claire in a state semifinal game.

“This is my 27th year involved with small school football and I think that’s probably the best defense as a coach I’ve ever had to go against,” Gilman head coach Robin Rosemeyer said. “They’re good, they’re fast, they’re physical. They really have no weak spots on their team. And to top it off, they’re very well-coached. Their kids know what they’re doing. It’s going to take a good team to beat them and they’re going to have to get some breaks.”

