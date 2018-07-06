Home / The Star News / A trio of fifths for Zech Lewandowski

A trio of fifths for Zech Lewandowski



Medford's Zech Lewandowski pushes himself to a fifth-place finish in the boys wheelchair 100-meter race Saturday at the WIAA state track and field championships. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 06/07/2018 - 9:04am mattf

The first track and field season for Medford junior Zech Lewandowski ended with him possessing three fifth-place medals earned at the WIAA state championships.
For the first time this spring, Lewandowski competed against other athletes in wheelchair events, including a couple of state veterans, and held his own.
“It was amazing,” Lewandowski said of his state experience.
It started with the shot put competition on Friday morning. Lewandowski was among eight state qualifiers. In his first round of three throws, Lewandowski’s best went 14 feet, 9 inches. His first throw in the finals went 15-3 for his second-best mark of the season, trailing only his 15-10 throw at the Colby sectional.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here