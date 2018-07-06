A trio of fifths for Zech Lewandowski

The first track and field season for Medford junior Zech Lewandowski ended with him possessing three fifth-place medals earned at the WIAA state championships.

For the first time this spring, Lewandowski competed against other athletes in wheelchair events, including a couple of state veterans, and held his own.

“It was amazing,” Lewandowski said of his state experience.

It started with the shot put competition on Friday morning. Lewandowski was among eight state qualifiers. In his first round of three throws, Lewandowski’s best went 14 feet, 9 inches. His first throw in the finals went 15-3 for his second-best mark of the season, trailing only his 15-10 throw at the Colby sectional.

