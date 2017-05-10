Home / The Star News / A trio of doubles qualifiers

A trio of doubles qualifiers



Medford’s Lilly Brost focuses on the ball and making a good swing on this return during Monday’s flight four singles competition at the WIAA Division 2 Lakeland subsectional. Brost went 1-1 to finish a solid first season with the tennis team. Medford finished fourth in the meet and qualified all three doubles teams for sectional competition. Photo by Nick Sabato/The Lakeland Times
Thu, 10/05/2017 - 11:11am mattf

Stacking the doubles lineup at mid-season had a chance to pay off handsomely as Medford entered Wednesday’s WIAA Division 2 Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis sectional with entries in all three doubles flights.
The number-one team of Karlee Batchelder and Lauryn Strick and the number-two team of Mandi Baker and Mariah Leader gave themselves chances to qualify for state competition by advancing from Monday’s subsectional meet at Lakeland. The number-three team of Hailey Kollmansberger and Elaine Schumacher also advanced, seeking to become Medford’s third sectional champion at that flight in four years.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here