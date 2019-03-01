Tournament split produces some positives for the Raiders

The Medford Raiders didn’t get everything they wanted out of their trip to the two-day Altoona holiday tournament, splitting their two games, but head coach Ryan Brown came away feeling the Raiders continued to take some steps forward heading into a big stretch of Great Northern Conference play.

The Raiders snapped a seven-game losing skid in game one on Friday, beating Altoona 64-54. A much-improved New Richmond team finished the first half on Saturday evening with a 22-5 run to take a 31-16 halftime lead and held on for a 65-58 win. The Tigers (6-3) rallied late to beat then-unbeaten Bloomer 48-44 on Friday and were the weekend’s lone 2-0 team. Bloomer (7-1) went 1-1 over the weekend, beating Altoona 61-55 on Saturday.

“We did some good things,” Brown said. “We ran our offense better, starting with the second part of the Altoona game and all the way through the New Richmond game we ran it pretty well. We were running some good actions to get open shooters. We looked for our opportunities to attack. We’re continuing to grow.”

Medford hopes to keep improving when it returns to the home court Friday to take on a Lakeland team that is off to a 3-0 start in league play and 7-2 overall.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.