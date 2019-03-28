Tough end to a great run

It was looking like an All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference kind of season for UW-Stout senior John Keefe. Then one last injury bit him and shortened his final basketball season with the Blue Devils.

Bouncing back from a torn ACL that ruined his 2017-18 season after just one minute of play, the 2013 Medford Area Senior High graduate was averaging 21.3 points and 2.5 assists per game as the Blue Devils had compiled a 6-7 record through 13 games and were just getting started with WIAC play.

But an unfortunate bump to his thigh from another player’s knee during an 83-60 loss at UW-Whitewater in game 13 ended the comeback story. After appearing for 11 final minutes in Stout’s Senior Day finale on Feb. 16, a 66-54 loss to UW-La Crosse, Keefe left the program as its 12th-ranked all-time scorer with 1,150 points and his 172 made 3-pointers rank fifth on the school’s all-time list.

In 89 career appearances, including 76 starts, Keefe averaged 12.9 points per game and added 333 rebounds, 285 assists and 113 steals for the Blue Devils.

